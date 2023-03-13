European stocks declined in early action on Monday, while U.S. stock futures were pointing higher after a turbulent weekend which saw another major bank collapse and a new rescue package get announced. The Stoxx Europe 600 XX:SXXP fell 0.9%, with every sector, including the banking sector, dropping. Shares of Credit Suisse CH:CSGN, the most troubled of the major lenders, fell 4%, while HSBC Holdings UK:HSBA slipped 1% after agreeing to buy the UK arm of SVB for just £1. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average YM00rose 178 points.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

