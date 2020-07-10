European Stocks Snap 3-day Losing Streak, End On Firm Note

European stocks recovered after a weak start and ended notably higher on Friday, with investors making some brisk purchases amid optimism about a potential coronavirus vaccine and on stronger-than-expected economic data from France and Italy.
