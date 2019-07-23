European stocks start higher, with banks gaining ground

European stocks started higher on Tuesday, tracking gains in Asia after U.S. tech companies met with White House officials to discuss Huawei and ahead of European Central Bank and Federal Reserve interest-rate decisions. Banks including Santander and Deutsche Bank advanced. Notable movers included Tesco and J Sainsbury , both of which dropped as the U.K. supermarkets lost market share, according to data from Kantar. Computer peripheral maker Logitech jumped nearly 7% in Swiss trade after confirming 2020 targets for sales growth and operating income.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

