European stocks stumble as coronvirus worries pile up for investors

European stocks broke a two-session winning streak on Friday, after a European Union summit didn’t reach agreement on a much-needed stimulus package and amid doubts over a promising coronavirus treatment from Gilead Sciences . The Stoxx Europe 600 index fell 1.3% two straight gains. The German DAX dropped nearly 2%, the French CAC 40 fell 1.% and the FTSE 100 index dropped 1.5%. EU leaders signed off an already-agreed €500 billion ($542.15 billion) coronavirus response, but a longer-term recovery plan remains up for debate. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde warned that region’s economy could contract up to 15% this year in a worst-case scenario, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal. U.S. stock futures fell and European equities were also dented after a report by the Financial Times suggested that Gilead’s remdesivir wasn’t helpful for patients in a Chinese trial.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

