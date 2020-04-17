European stocks surge amid investor hopes over coronavirus treatment

European stocks climbed on Friday, as investors brushed aside poor China growth data to focus on a potentially promising treatment for coronavirus from Gilead Sciences Inc. and plans for re-opening major economies. The Stoxx Europe 600 index climbed 2.1%, while the FTSE 100 index rose 2.5%. That’s as Dow futures surged over 700 points. Gains came after researchers at University of Chicago Medicine cited “rapid recoveries” in 125 COVID-19 patients taking Gilead’s experimental drug remdesivir as part of a clinical trial, according to a Thursday report. Investors appeared to overlook bleak growth data out of China, which posted a 6.8% plunge in first-quarter growth, the first contraction on record due to the pandemic. The country was at the epicenter of the intial outbreak late last year.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
