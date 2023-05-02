European stocks traded in a narrow range Tuesday after a three-day break, with the Stoxx Europe 600 XX:SXXP little changed in early trade. HSBC Holdings shares UK:HSBA jumped 5% after reporting a big profit surge in the first quarter, while BP UK:BP slipped 5% even as its results topped earnings expectations. U.K. builders including Persimmon UK:PSNrose after reports the U.K. government may resurrect its home-buying subsidy program.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

