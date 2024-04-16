European stocks closed lower on Tuesday as concerns about tensions in the Middle East, and continued uncertainty about possible timing of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve rendered the mood cautious and prompted investors to exit counters.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Business Editor (see all)
- European Stocks Tumble As Geopolitical Tensions, Rate Uncertainty Weigh - April 16, 2024
- European Shares Fall On Geopolitical Worries, US Rate Woes - April 16, 2024
- FTSE 100 Falls On Weak Employment Data - April 16, 2024