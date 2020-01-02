European stocks, U.S. stock futures rally to start of the year

European stocks and U.S. stock futures both rallied Thursday in the first trading day of 2020. The Stoxx Europe 600 gained 0.9% in early action — with banks, oil producers and insurers gaining ground — and futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 159 points. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

