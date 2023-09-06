Europen shares are lower in the mid day trading on Wednesday with much weakness in London and Paris following mixed trading in Asian markets and negative Wall Street sentiment. Investors continue to worry about the global economy and rising crude oil prices, and are anxious towards trade and inflation data due from China later in the week.
