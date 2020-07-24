Eurozone flash composite PMI climbs to 25-month high

Euro-zone flash purchasing managers indexes grew faster than forecast in July. The eurozone manufacturing PMI rose to 51.1 from 47.4 in June, and the services PMI rose to 55.1 from 48.3 in June, as the composite PMI of 54.8, a 25-month high, topped expectations of a 51.1 reading. Any reading above 50 indicates improving conditions.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story