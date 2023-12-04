Wallbox’s stock WBX was rallying by 22% Monday after generator specialist and S&P 500 SPX component Generac Holdings Inc. GNRC said it made a minority investment in the electric-vehicle charging company. Financial terms were not disclosed. Generac will also get a seat on Wallbox’s board of directors and a global commercial agreement to provide Generac’s residential and commercial customers with Wallbox’s products. Generac stock is up by 21.5% in 2023, compared to a 19.7% gain by the S&P 500 SPX.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

