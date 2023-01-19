Shares of electric vehicle charging companies fell ahead of Thursday’s open, after Wallbox N.V. WBX said it was cutting about 15% of its workforce to reduce costs. Shares of Wallbox lost 1.8%, Blink Charging Co. BLNK shed 2.6%, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. CHPT slid 3.2%, EVgo Inc. EVGO dropped 3.1% and Volta Inc. VLTA gave up 2.8%. Elsewhere, shares of EV market leader Tesla Inc. slumped 2.6%, while futures ES00 for the S&P 500 SPX slipped 0.8%. Wallbox said the job cuts come as disruptions in global supply chains hurt EV delivery rates. The company said, however, that after boosting its cash pile in the fourth quarter, it expects to “accelerate its path to profitability” by nearly one year.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

