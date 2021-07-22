EV maker Faraday Future’s stock debuts on Nasdaq

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. started trading on Thursday, veering between gains and losses and down 0.5% at last check. The electric-vehicle maker, formerly Faraday Future, merged with a blank-check company in a deal announced in January and finalized this week. Faraday said its luxury electric crossover FF 91 is coming to market next year. “Now as a public company, FF will capture the growing market with an entirely differentiated product,” the company said. The vehicle was promised three years ago. The deal gave Faraday $1 billion, “sufficient funds” to support the production and delivery of the FF 91 electric vehicle, which is to be sold in the U.S. and in China, the company said in January. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

