EV maker Lucid’s stock rallies to best in eight months

Shares of Lucid Group Inc. rose 31% to close at $35.48 on Thursday, their highest close since Feb. 22, when it closed at $57.37, and their largest one-day percentage increase since Feb. 16, when it rallied 32%. Lucid earlier this week announced that deliveries of its first “dream edition” Lucid Air electric luxury sedans will begin on Saturday. Lucid started production at its factory in Casa Grande, Ariz., last month. The electric sedans start at $77,400, but the top-of-the-line trim starts at about $170,000. Lucid shares have more than tripled this year, compared with gains of around 22% for the S&P 500 index. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story