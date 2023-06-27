The bankruptcy of electric vehicle maker Lordstown Motors Corp. RIDE doesn’t appear to be scaring investors away from the stocks of other EV startups. Shares of Rivian Automotive Inc. RIVN tacked on 0.8% in premarket trading Tuesday, Lucid Group Inc. LCID climbed 5.1%, Nikola Corp. NKLA gained 2.7% and Fisker Inc. FSR advanced 1.0%., even as Lordstown shares plunged 61.3%. Though not a start up, EV giant Tesla Inc.’s stock TSLA bounced 0.7%, after it slumped 6.1% on Monday to start an official “correction.” Meanwhile, China-based EV makers also saw their shares rise, with Nio Inc.’s stock NIO up 2.9% ahead of Tuesday’s open and XPeng Inc.’s stock XPEV up 1.3%. In comparison, futures ES00 for the S&P 500 SPX inched up 0.1%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

