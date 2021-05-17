Shares of Canoo Inc. weaved between gains and losses in the extended session Monday after the electric-vehicle startup reported a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss. Canoo said it lost $15.2 million, or 7 cents a share, in the first quarter, compared with a loss of $30.9 million, or 37 cents a share, in the first quarter of 2020. FactSet consensus, drawn from three analyst estimates, called for a GAAP loss of 21 cents a share for the quarter. Canoo said it ended the quarter with $641.9 million in cash and equivalents. “We are on track to start production in 2022 and ramp to 15,000 units in 2023,” Chief Executive Tony Aquila said in a statement. Canoo’s planned-for vehicles include a delivery van and a pickup truck. The stock ended the regular trading day up 3.5%. Canoo went public in December after a reverse merger with a blank-check company.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
EV startup Canoo narrows quarterly loss, says it is ‘on track’ for production in 2022
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)