Shares of EV startup VinFast Auto Ltd. have given back some of their stunning Nasdaq debut gains but the company’s market capitalization on paper kept ahead of the likes of Ford Motor Co.’s and General Motors Co.’s market value.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : EV startup VinFast may be worth more than Ford and GM, but there’s a catch - August 16, 2023
- : Chesapeake Energy to join S&P MidCap 400 - August 16, 2023
- Market Extra: Bob Elliott’s Unlimited prepares to launch hedge-fund strategy ETFs - August 16, 2023