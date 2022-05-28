Jason Furman says inflation will persist as he says markets have misjudged how high the Federal Reserve will need to lift interest rates
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Even a recession wouldn’t cure inflation, former Obama adviser says - May 28, 2022
- The Tell: $250 billion in ‘rebalancing’ inflows could rescue stocks by the end of June, JPMorgan says - May 28, 2022
- : ‘I am saving money by taking a cruise’: Hot inflation is chilling some Americans’ summer plans, while others are YOLOing - May 28, 2022