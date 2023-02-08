More Americans who use food stamps reported skipping meals, eating less and going to food banks to manage costs in the first month of 2023, according to a recent survey.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Even as inflation wanes, Americans face a looming food insecurity problem - February 7, 2023
- The Margin: What time the State of the Union address starts tonight, who will be there — and why you should tune in - February 7, 2023
- FA Center: Why Biden’s 4% buyback tax could boost stock prices and dividends - February 7, 2023