Analysts at Evercore ISI say they are “cautiously optimistic” Nikola Corp. offers investors a good entry into the hydrogen industry, and rate the stock the equivalent of hold.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- In One Chart: Tesla may be ‘most remarkable’ stock market ‘story of them all’, says strategist - December 15, 2020
- : Evercore ISI starts covering Nikola stock at hold, says next year will be ‘vital’ - December 15, 2020
- Personal Finance Daily: More people are feeling guilty about making this financial request during the pandemic and here’s when most Americans will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine - December 15, 2020