Everything Google announced at its Pixel event

Alphabet Inc. introduced new Pixel smartphones, Home smart speakers and a new clip-on camera called Clips at a launch event in San Francisco, as it looks to challenge Apple Inc. and other hardware makers in the holiday shopping season.
