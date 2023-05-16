A northern California federal court indicted a former Apple Inc. AAPL engineer on charges of stealing autonomous technology, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday. Chinese national Weibao Wang, 35, was charged with leaving Apple in April 2018 with large amounts of proprietary data, and then trying to leave to country with it for China. The data involved “source code used in metrology software which is used in ‘smart’ automotive manufacturing equipment,” the DoJ said.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

