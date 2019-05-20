Exclusive: Guy Hands — private-equity titan — on how losing £1.75 billion made him ‘a better person’

Guy Hands, a European private-equity pioneer, says his confidence is still shaken more than 10 years after a prominent deal collapse. And although the 59-year-old businessman said he may never recapture his mojo, he believes his past stumbles have made him better.
