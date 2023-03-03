A previous version of this article incorrectly described treatment cohorts in this study. It has been updated.Exelixis Inc. EXEL shares fell in the extended session Thursday after the biotech drug maker said a late-stage clinical study testing its kidney cancer drug treatment in combination with a Roche cancer drug did not meet its intended endpoint. Exelixis shares fell 6% after hours, following a 1.7% decline to close the regular session at $17.18. In the 522-patient study, kidney cancer patients were either given a combination of Roche’s atezolizumab and Exelexis’s cabozantinib, or cabozantinib alone. Exelixis said it will release detailed findings at a medical meeting soon, but stated that survival rates without disease progression in patients given the combo treatment were no better than those given cabozantinib alone.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

