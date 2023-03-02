Exelixis Inc. EXEL shares fell in the extended session Thursday after the biotech drug maker said a late-stage clinical trial of its kidney cancer drug treatment did not meet its endpoint. Exelixis shares fell 6% after hours, following a 1.7% decline to close the regular session at $17.18. In the 522-patient study, kidney cancer patients were either given cabozantinib and standard treatment or a placebo and standard treatment. Exelixis said it will release detailed findings at a medical meeting soon but stated that patients in the cabozantinib cohort did not survive without disease progression any better than those given the placebo.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

