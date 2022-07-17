: Expect gas prices to keep falling, Biden energy adviser says

After peaking above a record $5 a gallon in June, U.S. gas prices should continue to fall in the coming weeks, a top White House energy adviser said Sunday, predicting prices around $4 a gallon, on average.
