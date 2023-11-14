Expectations for another interest-rate hike from the Federal Reserve before the end of the year have shrunk to virtually zero, while traders now expect up to five rate cuts in 2024 following the release of an October inflation report. Data from the CME Group show futures traders are now pricing in virtually 100% probability that the Fed will leave interest rates on hold after their final policy meeting of the year next month. Meanwhile, they are pricing in at least four rate cuts by the end of the Fed’s December 2024 policy meeting, with expectations for a fifth cut more than doubling to nearly 23%, according to the CME’s FedWatch tool. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story