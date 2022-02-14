By pushing borrowers into a process known as rehabilitation, borrowers were put in a precarious financial situation that could have easily been avoided, suit says.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Extra Credit: ‘I was treated unfairly by everyone’: Student loan lawsuit claims government and collectors cost borrowers tax refunds and Social Security checks - February 14, 2022
- The Fed: Fed’s Bullard says economic outlook, including rate hikes, is not a ‘threat’ to stock market - February 14, 2022
- The Ratings Game: Jefferies downgrades JPMorgan as part of banking ratings reshuffle - February 14, 2022