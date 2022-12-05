Exxon Mobil Corp. said Monday its compensation committee approved an increase in the annual salary for chairman and CEO Darren W. Woods to $1.875 million per year in 2023, up from $1.703 million for 2022. CFO Kathryn A. Mikells will receive an annual base salary of $1.221 million, up from $437,500 in 2021, when she joined the company. Shares of Exxon Mobil are up 79.5% in 2022 compared to a 14.6% loss by the S&P 500 .

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story