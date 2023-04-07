Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM has held informal talks with Pioneer Natural Resources Co. PXD about a possible acquisition, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. Exxon has been exploring options to put its cash to use and its executives have discussed a potential tie-up with at least one other company, although it sees Pioneer as a top target, according to the report. A deal, if it happens, likely won’t come until later this year or next year, the report said. Shares of Exxon ended Thursday down 1.7%, while Pioneer shares closed down 1%. Equity markets are closed Friday in observance of Good Friday. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story