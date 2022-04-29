Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Market News / Exxon Mobil shares fall premarket as earnings hit by $3.4 billion charge relating to planned Russia exit

Exxon Mobil shares fall premarket as earnings hit by $3.4 billion charge relating to planned Russia exit

Posted by: Market Watch in Market News 19 mins ago

Exxon Mobil Corp. shares slid 1.2% premarket Friday, after the energy giant missed profit estimates for the first quarter as it booked a $3.4 billion charge relating to its planned exit from Russia’s Sakhalin-1 project. The company posted net income of $5.5 billion, or $1.28 a share, for the quarter, up[ from $2.7 billion, or 64 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $2.07, below the $2.23 FactSet consensus. But revenue almost doubled to $90.500 billion from $59.147 billion a year ago, well ahead of the $82.839 billion FactSet consensus. Oil-equivalent production came to 3.7 million barrels a day, down 4% from the fourth quarter, due to weather-related unscheduled downtime, planned maintenance, lower entitlements associated with higher prices, and divestments. “Earnings increased modestly, as strong margin improvement and underlying growth was offset by weather and timing impacts,” Chief Executive Darren Woods said in a statement. “The absence of these temporary impacts in March provides strong, positive momentum for the second quarter.” Shares have gained 33% in the year to date, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has fallen 6.7% and the S&P 500 has fallen 10%.
Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story

Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.