Exxon Mobil shares fall premarket as earnings hit by $3.4 billion charge relating to planned Russia exit

Exxon Mobil Corp. shares slid 1.2% premarket Friday, after the energy giant missed profit estimates for the first quarter as it booked a $3.4 billion charge relating to its planned exit from Russia’s Sakhalin-1 project. The company posted net income of $5.5 billion, or $1.28 a share, for the quarter, up[ from $2.7 billion, or 64 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $2.07, below the $2.23 FactSet consensus. But revenue almost doubled to $90.500 billion from $59.147 billion a year ago, well ahead of the $82.839 billion FactSet consensus. Oil-equivalent production came to 3.7 million barrels a day, down 4% from the fourth quarter, due to weather-related unscheduled downtime, planned maintenance, lower entitlements associated with higher prices, and divestments. “Earnings increased modestly, as strong margin improvement and underlying growth was offset by weather and timing impacts,” Chief Executive Darren Woods said in a statement. “The absence of these temporary impacts in March provides strong, positive momentum for the second quarter.” Shares have gained 33% in the year to date, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has fallen 6.7% and the S&P 500 has fallen 10%.

