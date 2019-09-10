Exxon Mobil’s stock rises toward longest win streak in 9 years, to extend bounce off 9-month low

Shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. rose 1.0% in afternoon trading Tuesday, which puts the oil giant’s stock on track to extend the longest win streak in nine years. The stock has gained ground in each of the previous eight sessions, for a gain of 5.9% during that stretch. A ninth gain on Tuesday would be the longest win streak since the 11-day stretch ending Nov. 11, 2010; the stock rallied 9.4% during that stretch. The current win streak started after the stock closed at $67.19 on Aug. 27, which was the lowest closing price since Dec. 24. Exxon Mobil’s stock gains come as continuous crude oil futures fell 0.2% on Tuesday, but has run up 7.0% over the past five sessions. Exxon’s stock has now gained 5.9% year to date, while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF has advanced 6.7% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has climbed 15.1%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

