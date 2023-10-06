Exxon Mobil Corp. is close to a deal to buy shale-drilling company Pioneer Natural Resources for about $60 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported late Thursday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Exxon near $60 billion deal to buy shale driller Pioneer Natural Resources: report - October 5, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: Tian Tu Capital shares fall after Hong Kong IPO - October 5, 2023
- Exxon near $60 billion deal to buy Pioneer Natural Resources: report - October 5, 2023