Exxon Mobil Corp.’s all-stock bid for Pioneer Natural Resources Co. makes the integrated oil giant’s North America holdings even more attractive for a relatively modest price.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- House Republicans nominate Steve Scalise of Louisiana for speaker - October 11, 2023
- Inflation and jobless data on Thursday’s agenda. Plus: Social Security’s ‘COLA.’ - October 11, 2023
- Brett Arends’s ROI: Longtime stock-market bear Jeremy Grantham is probably right about this, history says - October 11, 2023