Exxon Mobil Corp. said Wednesday it plans on additional global capacity to recycle 1 billion pounds of plastics by the end of 2026, and one facility in its Baytown, Texas, complex started operations on Wednesday. The facility “uses proprietary technology to break down hard-to-recycle plastics and transform them into raw materials for new products,” Exxon said. It can recycle more than 80 million pounds of plastic waste a year, the energy company said. Shares of Exxon were flat in after-hours trading after ending the regular trading down 0.7%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

