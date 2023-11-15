Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM said late Wednesday it aims to update investors on a call and presentation on Dec. 6, starting at 10 a.m. Eastern. Presenters include Chief Executive Darren Woods and Chief Financial Officer Kathy Mikells. The presentation and executive remarks will be available shortly before the call on Exxon’s site, the oil giant said. Last year, the company’s Wall Street update included an increase in its share buyback program and news about its capital expenses plan. Shares of Exxon edged lower in the extended session Wednesday after a 0.9% decline in the regular session. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

