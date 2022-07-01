: Exxon says rising oil and gas prices will net it a Q2 windfall profit of at least $2.5 billion

Exxon Mobil Corp. said in a filing late Friday it expects a boost of at least $2.5 billion to its bottom line in the second quarter from rising prices for oil and gas, with billions more coming from higher margins for gasoline and other energy products.
