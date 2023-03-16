Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM said Thursday it is planning its biggest refinery expansion in the U.S. since 2012 in the form of a $2 billion expansion of its Beaumont refinery, equal to adding a medium-size refinery. The oil major said the move would increase capacity for transportation fuels by 250,000 barrels a day. That will bring overall capacity to more than 630,000 barrels a day. “Supported by the company’s growing crude production in the Permian Basin, the largest refinery expansion in more than a decade will help meet growing demand for affordable, reliable energy,” the company said in a statement. The refinery links to pipelines from Exxon’s operations in the U.S. Permian Basin. The operations in Beaumont also include chemical, lubricants and polyethylene plants with about 2,100 employees accounting for 1 in every seven jobs in the region. The stock has gained 31.6% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 SPX has fallen 10.7%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story