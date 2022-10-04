F45 Training says it’ll study buyout offer, stock dips after rally

F45 Training Holdings Inc. shares dipped 1.3% in premarket trades on Monday after rocketing 41% on Friday, when Kennedy Lewis Management LP offered to take the small-cap fitness studio operator private for $4 a share in cash. On Monday, F45 confirmed it received the non-binding buyout offer and said it’ll evaluate it as part of its fiduciary duties as it “pursues the course of action it determines to be in the best interests of the company and its stockholders,” the company said. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

