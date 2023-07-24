F5 Inc. FFIV shares rallied in the extended session Monday after the cloud security company topped expectations for the quarter. F5 shares surged as much as 8% after hours, following a 0.9% rise to close the regular session at $150.21. The company reported that fiscal third-quarter net income rose to $89 million, or $1.48 a share, from $83 million, or $1.37 a share, from a year ago. Excluding one-time items, the company would have reported earnings of $3.21 a share for the latest quarter. Revenue rose to $702.6 million from $674.5 million in the year-ago period. Analysts surveyed by FactSet Research estimated earnings of $2.86 a share on revenue of $698.9 million. “We are delivering the gross margin improvement and operating leverage we committed to, and we are confident in our ability to achieve our target of double-digit non-GAAP earnings growth for fiscal year 2023,” said François Locoh-Donou, F5 chief executive, in a statement. For the fourth quarter, F5 forecast adjusted earnings of $3.15 to $3.27 a share on revenue between $690 million and $710 million. Analysts expect earnings of $3.22 a share on revenue of $702.3 million.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

