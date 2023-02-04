Investors cherish their “fun money” to travel, buy crypto or make other risky bets. Advisers have strong opinions on how to spend (or not spend) that money.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Fed: Economists worry that the Fed thinks inflation and job market are joined at the hip - February 4, 2023
- FA Center: ‘It’s addictive; it’s seductive, and you can destroy your future.’ Keep ‘fun money’ from ruining your investment plan. - February 4, 2023
- : ‘I’m very optimistic’: Rocket Companies CEO says the housing market will return to ‘normal’ in 2023 - February 4, 2023