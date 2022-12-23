Most bear markets end with stock investors in deep despair.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: Caroline Ellison, associate of Sam Bankman-Fried, says she’s ‘truly sorry’ for stealing billions of FTX customer money - December 23, 2022
- : ‘No mother ever has to choose between a job and nursing her child’: PUMP Act, supporting new moms’ right to breastfeed at work, edges closer to becoming law - December 23, 2022
- Economic Report: Mortgage rates give homebuyers some holiday relief, falling for sixth week in a row - December 23, 2022