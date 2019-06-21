FAA bans U.S. carriers from parts of Persian Gulf airspace over safety risk

The Federal Aviation Administration on Thursday night prohibited U.S. air carriers from flying in Iranian-controlled airspace over the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, as tensions between the U.S. and Iran continue to escalate. “All flight operations in the overwater area of the Tehran flight information region … are prohibited until further notice,” the agency said in a statement. The FAA cited “heightened military activity” and “increased political tensions in the region.” The FAA said the no-fly zone was being established to prevent an inadvertent shootdown of a passenger plane. On Thursday, Iran said it shot down a U.S. military drone, which President Donald Trump said could have been an accident. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

