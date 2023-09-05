A temporary nationwide ground stop for United Airlines Holdings Inc. UAL flights was lifted Tuesday after the airline reported technology issues, the Federal Aviation Administration said. In a tweet, the airline earlier said it was “experiencing a systemwide technology issue and are holding all aircraft at their departure airports. Flights that are already airborne are continuing to their destination as planned. We will share more information as it becomes available.” The airline didn’t specify what system was affected and said it was investigating the problem.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

