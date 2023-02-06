The Federal Aviation Administration proposed fining United Airlines Holdings Corp. $1.15 million for allegedly operating flights without performing proper maintenance inspections. The FAA said from June 2018 to April 2021, United Airlines conducted flights of Boeing 777 aircraft that “were not in airworthy condition,” because United allegedly removed in 2018 the Fire System Warning Check from its preflight check list. “Removal of the check resulted in United’s failure to perform the required check and the operation of aircraft that did not meet airworthiness requirements,” the FAA said. United has 30 days to respond to the FAA. United’s stock UAL, which dropped 0.8% in afternoon trading, has rallied 19.0% over the past three months, while the U.S. Global Jets exchange-traded fund JETS has climbed 15.9% and the S&P 500 SPX has gained 8.9%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

