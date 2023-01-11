The Federal Aviation Administration computer outage that grounded thousands of planes across the U.S. will be scrutinized by a Senate committee, the panel’s chairwoman said Wednesday. “As the committee prepares for FAA reauthorization legislation, we will be looking into what caused this outage and how redundancy plays a role in preventing future outages,” said Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee Chairwoman Maria Cantwell, a Washington Democrat. “The public needs a resilient air transportation system.” The overnight outage hit the FAA’s Notice to Air Missions System, which provides pilots with safety information. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story