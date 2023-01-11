Normal air traffic operations are “resuming gradually” across the U.S. following the lifting of a ground stop by the Federal Aviation Administration, the agency said in a tweet Wednesday. The stop was lifted following a computer outage that resulted in thousands of delays. More than 3,700 flights were delayed and more than 640 were canceled, according to the Associated Press. President Joe Biden said he expects a report on the outage in a couple of hours. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

