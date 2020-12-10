Facebook Inc. may have to pay a steep price for two of its most important corporate purchases.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- In One Chart: Here’s the case for Elon Musk, Warren Buffett and the rest of America’s billionaires sending $3,000 stimulus checks to everybody - December 10, 2020
- : Facebook and antitrust: The effort to force spinoffs of Instagram and WhatsApp starts a long legal path - December 10, 2020
- : Google and antitrust: Big Tech’s first target could face more legal action - December 10, 2020