Facebook cancels global marketing summit because of COVID-19 concerns

Facebook Inc. is the latest tech company to pull the plug on an event because of COVID-19. “Our priority is the health and safety of our teams, so out of an abundance of caution, we cancelled our Global Marketing Summit due to evolving public health risks related to coronavirus,” a Facebook spokesman said in an email to MarketWatch late Friday. The marketing summit was to take place this week in San Francisco. Previously, Facebook dropped out of Mobile World Congress, one of the largest and best-known telecommunications conferences in the world, for the same reason, leading to the show’s cancellation. Among other companies to drop out of MWC out of health concerns were AT&T Inc. , Intel Corp. , Sony Corp. , and Amazon.com Inc. [s:AMZN]. Late Friday, International Business Machines Corp. said it was skipping the RSA security conference in San Francisco later this month because of COVID-19.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story