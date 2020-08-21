Facebook chief marketing officer to depart in September

Facebook Inc. shares were flat in after-hours trading Friday following the company’s announcement that its chief marketing officer, Antonio Lucio, is leaving Sept. 18. A company spokesman said Lucio, who joined Facebook in 2018 from HP Inc. , is leaving to dedicate his time to diversity, inclusion and equity. During Lucio’s tenure at Facebook, the social-networking company increased worldwide ad spending to rebuild trust as it grappled with barbs about its privacy practices and how it handles misinformation on its digital platforms. “Antonio did incredible work telling our story during a transformative period for the company. We’re grateful for his enormous contributions and wish him well in his next chapter,” a company spokesman said in a statement. Facebook’s stock is up 30% in 2020. The broader S&P 500 index is up 5% this year.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

